Woman stabbed to death in £3m London townhouse ‘possibly knew attacker’

Police investigating a woman found stabbed to death in a £3m central London townhouse say she may have known her attacker.

Kamonnan Thiamphanit, 27, was found knifed repeatedly on Monday, 12 hours after friends of the victim raised concerns about her welfare to police.

It was believed she may have known her attacker as the plush £3.1 million home in Stanhope Place, Bayswater has a buzzer system to let guests in, neighbours said.

A friend of Ms Thiamphanit, who worked in London, phoned police at 7.05pm on Sunday. A second call was made at 9.34pm, but police did not respond immediately as she was initially graded as a medium-risk missing person, the force said.

Metropolitan Police officers forced their way into the Grade II-listed terraced home - which dates from the 1820s - near Marble Arch at 8.30am the next day to find her body.

No arrests have been made so far.

The scene on Stanhope Place, Bayswater, where a murder investigation is under way after the Hong Kong/Thai national was found dead ( William Warnes/PA Wire )

Commander Owain Richards, said: “Kamonnan had dual nationality – Chinese/ Hong Kong and Thai, she was aged 27, and was working in London.

“We are supporting her devastated family and friends as best we can as they come to terms with their tragic loss. They are overseas and the process of informing them has taken some time as a result.

“To lose a loved one in these circumstances is unimaginable, and our thoughts are with them. We ask that their privacy is respected at this very sad and difficult time.

“I completely understand the shock and concern this incident has caused, especially to women living and working in the area, and indeed to Londoners as a whole. I understand there is significant speculation about what happened to Kamonnan.

“While our detectives are keeping an open mind for any motive, I can confirm that it is likely her attacker was known to her.”

Commander Owain Richards reiterated the appeal ( Met Police )

He reiterated the appeal asking anyone with any information to contact the Met, adding: “We recently shared information about the work we’re doing to tackle violence against women and girls, using data-led tactics to target dangerous offenders and bring them to justice.

“Kamonnan’s murder makes us all the more determined in our efforts to do everything we possibly can to keep women and girls safe.”

One elderly neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said she heard two “high-pitched screams” on Sunday night.

Kamonnan Thiamphanit died following a stabbing in Westminster ( Metropolitan Police/PA Wire )

The woman, who has lived on the street for over half a century, told MailOnline: “I did hear very, very high-pitched screams on Sunday evening coming from that direction.

“A series of screams. I recall two – I’m very sensitive to sound. They were very unusual. There was no other sound other than the screams, then silence after.

“I was in my room and I thought, ‘That’s very strange,’ Then I recall there was a sound from the other side of my house.

“What could I do? If it had continued I would have stuck my head out.”

The scene of the murder ( William Warnes/PA Wire )

An IOPC spokesman said: “We can confirm that we have this afternoon received a referral from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) after a woman was found dead by officers at a property in Stanhope Place, W2 on the morning of 8 April 2024.

“The referral relates to previous contact after two calls were made to police on Sunday evening (7 April) by a friend of the woman to report her missing. We will assess the referral and decide what further action may be required from us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC ref CAD 6784/7 Apr or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.