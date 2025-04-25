Mother sentenced for killing six-year-old son after hearing ‘demonic voices’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman who killed her six-year-old son with a handsaw “in the grip of a psychotic episode” has been handed an indefinite hospital order.

Karolina Zurawska, 42, from Swansea, was found next to her son Alexander’s body with a handsaw at her side in August last year. He died at at home in Cwm Du Close in Gendros, Swansea.

She pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility in March but denied murder.

She also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of her father, Krzysztof Siwi, earlier the same day.

The court heard Zurawska had previously been the “best mother” to her son, who was recovering from a brain tumour which left him partially sighted and requiring a cane to walk.

The manslaughter charge was accepted by the prosecution, with three psychiatric experts concluding Zurawska had been suffering from a psychotic illness at the time.

open image in gallery Karolina Zurawska pleaded guilty at Swansea Crown Court in March (Tim Ireland/PA) ( PA Archive )

Judge Paul Thomas KC sentenced Zurawska to an indefinite hospital order at Swansea Crown Court on Friday.

Sentencing her, he said: “The often-overused word ‘tragic’ does not begin to reflect the awfulness of what happened that day to Alex.

“Those that know you and know of your relationship with Alexander have described you as a devoted, loving, caring mother. Your father described you as ‘the best’.

“Your relationship with Alexander was a warm and loving one on both sides. You adored each other, and he trusted you.

“Unfortunately, from birth, Alexander had major medical problems, in particular a brain tumour, which had its own complications, which had a huge impact on his life.

“You devoted yourself to being his carer, to provide him with everything he needed and did so effectively as a single parent for the most part.

“The stresses on you must have been enormous.”

He said there was “strong and compelling evidence” that she was acting in an “uncharacteristic manner”, but no one could have foreseen what would happen before that day.

The judge said she had hugged her father, told him she loved him, before “launching three attacks on him”, intending to kill him.

“The unanimous view of three psychiatrists is that you were at the time in the grip of a psychotic episode,” he said.

“It affected your mental state so greatly that you were unable to understand what you were doing.

“You were suffering from the delusion of hearing voices, you believe that you were being instructed by a demonic force.

“You are not a wicked mother, far from it.”

The judge said he did not believe harming Alexander would have entered the defendant’s mind if she had not been mentally unwell and that he “entirely agreed” with the psychiatrists that she needed indefinite hospital treatment.

“I cannot end without mentioning Alexander, his all too brief life was one of bravely battling medical issues,” he said.

“It was a life filled with love. I know that those that knew him well will never forget him, nor ever stop loving him.”

Michael Jones KC, for the prosecution, told the court that Zurawska had called her father that day and was acting “strange”.

Concerned for his daughter, Mr Siwi drove to the house where she continued to act out of character, sitting on the hallway floor and speaking little.

Following a cigarette in the garden, they went back into the house, where Zurawska told her father that she needed to kill him, and tried to attack him with a knife.

Disarming Zurawska, Mr Siwi sat in his car where he spoke with another daughter in Poland.

He and his daughter were concerned that reporting Zurawska for the attack would see Alexander taken away and neither believed “whatsoever that she would harm Alexander”.

Zurawska came out of the house and attempted to attack her father again – in total, she attempted to stab her father three times.

Mr Siwi tried to take Alexander with him but Zurawaska would not let him.

After driving home, Mr Siwi spoke to his daughter in Poland again, who urged him to return to Zurawska.

On the way to his daughter, he was overtaken by several police cars. Having heard the sound of screams, neighbours had called the police and Alexander was found next to his mother.

In a statement issued by South Wales Police following his death, Alexander’s family described him as a “very kind child”.

“Alexander was always well-behaved and never naughty,” they said.

“He was very clever and very mature for his age. He had great understanding of facts.

“Alexander was always helpful, always eager to assist with cooking and cleaning.

“Alexander spoke both English and Polish and would often correct his parents with their English if they got words wrong.

“He was amazing.”