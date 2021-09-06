A man charged with murder in connection to the death of a woman who fell from Arthur’s Seat in Scotland has appeared in court.

Kashif Anwar appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court where he made no plea.

On Thursday, Fawziyah Javed from Pudsey, West Yorkshire, fell from the hill in Holyrood Park.

She is understood to have been in Edinburgh on her honeymoon after celebrating her wedding reception the previous weekend.

Police and emergency services were called at around 9pm, but the 31-year-old died at the scene.

Arthur’s Seat rises more than 800 feet above the city and is popular with walkers for its panoramic views.

Mr Anwar has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in court within the next eight days.