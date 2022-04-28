Katie Kenyon: Man appears in court charged with murdering missing mother-of-two
Andrew Burfield is remanded into custody and will appear before Preston Crown Court on Friday
A man charged with murdering a Lancashire mother who has not been seen for nearly a week has appeared in court.
Katie Kenyon, 33, has been missing since Friday morning when police believe she travelled in a van from Burnley.
Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road in the town, was on Wednesday charged with murdering the mother-of-two.
He appeared before Blackburn Magistrates' Court shortly after 10am on Thursday morning. He was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on Friday.
Ms Kenyon, from Padiham, was last seen at around 9.30am on Friday when it is thought she travelled in a Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of north Lancashire.
Police said her family, who said Ms Kenyon's disappearance is out of character, have thanked well wishers for their support but have asked that people respect their privacy at this time.
Lancashire Police said on Tuesday they believe Ms Kenyon is dead.
The force said her family has been made aware of the development and continues to be supported by specialist officers.
On Wednesday detectives carried out searches at a remote beauty spot.
More than 60 specialist search officers from four police forces were scouring Gisburn Forest in the Ribble Valley looking for her.
The hunt for Ms Kenyon involved police and fire service officers, dog teams, mounted police, mountain rescue volunteers and drones.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.