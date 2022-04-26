Police searching for missing mother Katie Kenyon believe she is “no longer alive” and have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

A 50-year-old man, who was initially arrested for kidnap, has now been arrested for the 33-year-old’s murder and remains in custody where he is being questioned about her disappearance.

Detective are set to ask magistrates for further time to quiz the suspect who is said to be known to Ms Kenyon.

The missing woman has not been seen by her worried family since last Friday morning when she was spotted getting into a van in Burnley, Lancashire.

Ms Kenyon’s family are “extremely upset” by the latest news and are being support by specialist officers, the police confirmed.

A statement from Lancashire Police on Tuesday evening said: “A man arrested on suspicion of the kidnap of missing mum Katie Kenyon has this afternoon (Tuesday, April 26th) been further arrested on suspicion of her murder.

“While Katie has not yet been found, and the search for her is continuing, detectives are now working on the basis that she is sadly no longer alive.”

Police are searching an area of the forest in Bolton-by-Bowland in the search for missing Katie Kenyon (Lancashire Telegraph / SWNS)

More than 60 specialist search officers from four police forces, search dogs and a plane, are scouring the dense Gisburn Forest in the Ribble Valley still looking for the missing 33-year-old.

Police previously issued a photograph of the silver Transit van and are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw the vehicle, or has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Det Supt Gary Brooks, Lancashire Police’s head of major crime, said: “While I hold some slim hope that Katie may still be found alive I’m sad to say that Katie has now been missing for over four days.

“Despite extensive police enquiries and media appeals we have not found Katie nor have there been any sightings of Katie.

“We have spoken to Katie‘s family today and they are understandably extremely upset by this latest development and I have officers continuing to offer them support. My thoughts are with them at this time.”

Det Supt Brooks added: “We are continuing to search a number of different locations in connection with this investigation, including at Gisburn Forest and I am grateful to colleagues from Merseyside and North Wales, and other emergency service partners who are offering assistance in the these complex and wide-scale searches.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 800 of April 24 or you can contact us through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020119P01-PO1

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.