A body has been found in the search for missing mother-of-two Katie Kenyon after police received new information about where she might be.

The 33-year-old was reported missing after she was last seen getting into a silver Ford transit van with a man in Burnley at about 9.30pm on Friday 22 April.

Lancashire Police confirmed the body of a woman believed to be that of Ms Kenyon had been found in an area of the Forest of Bowland exactly a week later following days of extensive searches.

A spokesperson said: “We can sadly confirm that our officers searching for missing Katie Kenyon have found the body of a woman.

“Our officers made the discovery last night, Friday 29 April, in an area of the Forest of Bowland after receiving new information about a location where Katie could be.”

The force said the identity of the body is yet to be formally confirmed and a post-mortem examination is being carried out to establish the cause of death.

Detective Superintendent Gary Brooks, head of Lancashire Police’s major investigation unit, added: “Following extensive police inquiries and after a number of days of searching, I can now sadly confirm that we have found a body and at this time we believe it to be that of Katie Kenyon.

“Katie’s family have been told and my heart goes out to them at this time. We have specially trained officers supporting them at this difficult time.

“I would like to thank the public and the media for all the help they have given us during what has been a protracted, complex and very emotive search, and I would also like to thank both the partner agencies and all of the police officers and staff who have been involved in the search for Katie.

“While this is not the conclusion to those searches any of us would have wished for, I know the family appreciate those efforts.

“Once again, my thoughts today are with Katie's family and all of her loved ones.”

Detectives were on Monday given more time to quiz a 50-year-old man from Burnley who was arrested on suspicion of kidnap in connection with Ms Kenyon’s disappearance.

They said the arrested man was known to Ms Kenyon, but did not disclose more information about their relationship.

He was charged with murdering Ms Kenyon and appeared before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning. He was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on Friday.

Earlier this week police, mountain rescue teams and fire crews all combined efforts to comb parts of Gisburn Forest in Lancashire’s Ribble Valley.

Police also previously issued a photograph of the silver Transit van as they appealed for anyone who saw the vehicle, or has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 800 of April 24 or you can contact us through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020119P01-PO1

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.