Police said that they “increasingly concerned” for the safety of a woman who went missing in north west England, after officers arrested a man in connection with her disappearance.

Katie Kenyon, 33, has not been seen or heard from for several days. She was reported missing after she was last seen at around 9.30am on Friday (22 April) getting into a van with a man.

The man, 50, who has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap, is “known to Katie,” Detective Superintendent Gary Brooks of Lancashire Police said.

Officers said that a woman matching Katie’s description left an address on Todmorden Road in Burnley, to travel with the man in a silver Ford Transit– to the Bolton by Bowland area by Gisburn Forest.

Police released an image of the silver van, and appealed to the public for information regarding Katie’s disappearance.

The Gisburn Forest is an “area of significant interest”, Mr Brooks said, as it’s the location at which the van she got into was last sighted. Specially-trained search officers “are looking to find [her] in that area,” he added.

Police said they are following a number of lines of inquiry, and that firefighters and mountain rescuers are helping in their searches in the rural area.

Location of Gisburn Forest, in Lancashire (Google Maps)

Speaking outside Burnley Police Station, Mr Brooks said: “Katie is still missing and we are increasingly concerned about her whereabouts.

“We have significant police resources committed to finding Katie. The police are running a high-risk missing from home investigation with the absolute priority of finding Katie.”

Detective Chief Inspector Al Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “I am keeping an open mind about what has happened to her but my concern obviously grows as time goes by.

“I would appeal again for anyone who was in the Bolton by Bowland area on Friday and saw anything suspicious to get in touch, especially if they saw the silver van or Katie alone or in company.”

“Please do come and speak to us, even if you think the information you have may not be important,” Mr Davies also said.

Ms Kenyon is described as white and 5ft 9in, with shoulder-length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a blue cardigan, light blue and white top, black leggings and flip flops.

Her family, who have said her disappearance is out of character, are being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 800 of April 24 or you can contact us through the Major Incident Public Portal here. You can also anonymously contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.