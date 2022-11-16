Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Katie Kenyon: Man pleads guilty to murdering mother-of-two day after digging grave

Andrew Burfield sent messages to himself and Katie Kenyon’s children from her phone, court was told

Katy Clifton
Wednesday 16 November 2022 10:43
<p>Andrew Burfield, 51, has pleaded guilty to the murder of Katie Kenyon</p>

Andrew Burfield, 51, has pleaded guilty to the murder of Katie Kenyon

(PA Media)

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering mother-of-two Katie Kenyon and burying her in a grave that he dug one day before she died.

Andrew Burfield, 51, admitted murdering the 33-year-old and burying her in the Forest of Bowland, in Lancashire, on the third day of his trial at Preston Crown Court.

He was re-arraigned on the charge on Wednesday morning and the jury in the case formally found him guilty.

His trial heard he killed Ms Kenyon, of Padiham, Burnley, on 22 April and buried her body in the forest. Burfield then sent messages to himself and her children from her phone, the jury was told.

Opening the trial on Monday, David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, told the jury Burfield was arrested following Ms Kenyon’s disappearance and interviewed four times, initially denying any knowledge of her whereabouts.

Andrew Burfield in a court sketch from earlier this year

(Elizabeth Cook/PA)

In his penultimate interview there was a “revelation” and his version of events changed, Mr McLachlan said.

Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, told police he had taken Ms Kenyon, who he had been in a relationship with since 2019, to Gisburn Forest for a picnic and she had “bet” him he could not hit her can of Coke with his axe.

The court heard he told police: “I went for the tree at the side of her and it, it hit her in (her) head.”

He claimed she had been hit with the back of the axe and she had no other injuries, but the jury heard a post mortem showed she was struck an estimated 12 times.

Ms Kenyon’s body was discovered by police on 29 April.

Burfield is due to be sentenced on Thursday at 10.30am.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in