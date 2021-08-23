Katie Price hospitalised with face injury after alleged attack

Katie Price has been taken to hospital after allegedly being attacked.

The 43-year-old reality star sustained a facial injury after an incident in Essex in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police say that a 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in The Meadows, Little Canfield, shortly after 1.30am this morning, Monday August 23.

“We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody.”