One of Katie Price’s two bankruptcies to be discharged after court hearing

Former glamour model Katie Price is to have one of her two bankruptcies discharged following a hearing at a specialist court in London.

The 46-year-old was due to face questions over her finances on Tuesday at a hearing known as a public examination after first being declared bankrupt in 2019.

Bankruptcy orders typically end after a year in England and Wales, but the automatic discharge of Price’s first bankruptcy was suspended, meaning she was still bound by its terms.

The suspension was lifted by Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Sebastian Prentis on Tuesday, backdated to late last year, meaning the first bankruptcy will now be discharged.

Barrister Darragh Connell, representing the trustee of Price’s bankruptcies, said: “The public examination of the first bankruptcy can be formally concluded in open court.”

Price – who was not in attendance at the hearing – was also declared bankrupt last year over an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000, which remains in force.

She was first declared bankrupt in November 2019, and in February last year was ordered to pay 40% of her monthly income from the adult entertainment website OnlyFans until February 2027 to help pay off her debts.

She was then declared bankrupt for a second time last March and must continue to pay money from OnlyFans to the trustee while the second bankruptcy remains in force.

Price was previously due to attend a public examination in August last year, but this was adjourned so she could attend a “private interview” over her finances.

She had been told by a judge to attend the August hearing with “no ifs, no buts”, following a warrant being issued for her arrest last July after she failed to attend an earlier court date.

The court heard on Tuesday that the private interview took place on September 24 and that this had provided “sufficient provision of information” to avoid the need for a public examination concerning her first bankruptcy.

A public examination related to the second bankruptcy was adjourned until April 8.

Mr Connell said: “As to the second bankruptcy, the trustee’s position is that pursuant to information provided by Ms Price, the trustee has been undertaking inquiries with third parties.

“The outcome of those inquiries is not yet known.”

He continued: “It may well transpire to be the case that an application is made to suspend discharge for a limited period, but that is not before the court today.”