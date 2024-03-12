For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katie Price has been fined £880 for driving without a licence or insurance after the reality star was recognised by a police officer, a court heard on Tuesday.

CCTV played at Northampton Magisrates Court showed Price wearing black slippers and stepping out of the driver’s side of her bronze-coloured Range Rover on the A14 at Kettering on August 2 last year.

Price, who did not attend court, had previously denied both motoring charges. However she was found guilty in her absence and hit with an £880 fine as well as £620 in costs and a £352 victim surcharge,

The reality star was also was handed eight penalty points on her licence, which was said in court to be “expired” after a “medical stop” was placed on it in April last year.

Chair of the bench Neil Sheppard said: “From the evidence we have been shown, the case is proven against Miss Price.”

The court was told Price has numerous previous convictions for motoring offences, including driving while disqualified in 2019 and 2021.

During that court appearance, the prosecutor said Price had five previous driving bans.

The new court hearing comes weeks after a High Court judge ruled that Price will lose nearly half of her monthly income from adult entertainment website OnlyFans for the next three years – after she was declared bankrupt in November 2019.

At a hearing in London, barrister Darragh Connell, representing trustees, told the court that Ms Price previously reached a voluntary agreement over her debts but had failed to pay the agreed figures.

In written submissions, Mr Connell told a specialist bankruptcy judge that the previous agreement included Ms Price making 36 monthly payments of £12,500 as well as a lump sum.

On Thursday, the trustees went to court to ask for an income payments order, which means money would go from any salary towards Ms Price’s outstanding debt.

Four companies were listed as part of the bid to garnish Ms Price’s income, the OnlyFans website and celebrity news agency Backgrid.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...