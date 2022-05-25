Katie Price pleads guilty to breaching restraining order against ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancee
Katie Price has pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancee.
The 44-year-old previously denied breaching a restraining order against Michelle Penticost.
But she changed her plea at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday.
The former glamour model wore a black coat, black leggings and white boots as she appeared before judge Stephen Mooney.
She was supported by her reality TV star fiance Carl Woods, 33, who sat in the public gallery.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.