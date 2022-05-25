Katie Price pleads guilty to breaching restraining order against ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancee

Chiara Giordano
Wednesday 25 May 2022 11:04
(Independent)

Katie Price has pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancee.

The 44-year-old previously denied breaching a restraining order against Michelle Penticost.

But she changed her plea at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday.

The former glamour model wore a black coat, black leggings and white boots as she appeared before judge Stephen Mooney.

She was supported by her reality TV star fiance Carl Woods, 33, who sat in the public gallery.

More follows

