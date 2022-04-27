Katie Price has pleaded not guilty to harassment of her ex-husband’s fiancee.

Appearing in Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, the reality star denied that she sent an abusive text to her ex Kieran Hayler about his new partner, Michelle Penticost.

The court was told she allegedly branded Ms Penticost a “c***ing w***e” and a “gutter s**g” in breach of a restraining order.

Price faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted.

The five-year restraining order was imposed on Katie Price in 2019 after she verbally abused Ms Penticost. She is now forbidden from contacting Ms Penticost “directly or indirectly”.

The court heard that Price’s message to her ex Mr Hayler may have been triggered by an Instagram post by Michelle Penticost, which Ms Penticost denies was aimed at Price.

Price’s message read: “Tell your c***ing w***e, piece of s**t, girlfriend not to start on me.

“She has a restraining order so shouldn’t try antagonise me as she is in breach and I’m sure she doesn’t want people knowing that she was having an affair with you behind my back. That g****r s**g.”

Joe Harrington, defending, said: “The issues relate to her mental health and the triggers which led to sending that message.”

District Judge Amanda Kelly said the offence carries a maximum sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment and warned Price: “You are in really grave danger of going to prison.”

She said: “This is a very serious allegation in which it is alleged you used indirectly vile and nasty language towards Ms Penticost, someone you were prohibited from contacting directly or indirectly by a restraining order.”

A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place at Lewes Crown Court on 25 May.