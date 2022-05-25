Katie Price warned she faces jail for breaching restraining order

Katie Price has been warned she faces jail after admitting breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband’s fiancee over a message in which she accused the pair of having an affair.

The 44-year-old former glamour model sent Kieran Hayler a message on January 21 this year in which she branded his new partner, Michelle Penticost, a “c***ing whore” and a “gutter slag”.

Price was banned from contacting Penticost directly or indirectly, under the terms of a five-year restraining order imposed at Horsham Magistrates’ Court on June 3 2019.

She was also fined £415 for hurling a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at her during a row in a school playground.

Price admitted breaching a restraining order (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

Price wore a black coat, black leggings and white boots as she pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday to indirectly breaching the restraining order.

She was supported by her reality TV star fiance Carl Woods, 33, who held her hand tightly as he led her into the court building before sitting in the public gallery for the hearing.

It was previously heard that her message to Hayler may have been triggered by an Instagram post by Penticost, which she denies was aimed at Price.

Price’s message read: “Tell your c***ing whore, piece of shit, girlfriend not to start on me.

“She has a restraining order so shouldn’t try antagonise me as she is in breach and I’m sure she doesn’t want people knowing that she was having an affair with you behind my back. That gutter slag.”

Judge Stephen Mooney warned Price: “Clearly you have accepted responsibility for this offence and that you indirectly tried to communicate Ms Penticost despite her restraining order against you.

“I must warn you Ms Price that you are at risk of going to prison.”

Price was previously fined for a tirade at her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancee Michelle Penticost (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Nicholas Hamblin, defending, said Price had been “subject to various conditions” at the time of the offence.

Judge Mooney said he will “need to know” the background before considering Price’s sentence.

She was bailed ahead of sentencing on June 24.

Price was also due to face a court hearing for speeding on Tuesday but court officials said the matter was not dealt with via single justice procedure and the case has been pushed back until Tuesday July 5 at Crawley Magistrates’ Court at 2pm.