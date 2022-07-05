Katie Price’s speeding charge thrown out two weeks after she avoided prison

Two charges against Katie Price, including one of speeding, have been dismissed less than two weeks since she avoided prison for breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband’s fiance.

The two charges were heard at a case management hearing at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where they were dismissed as “no evidence was offered”.

The 44-year-old former glamour model had been charged with one count of exceeding the 60mph speed limit on September 13 2021, and one count of failing to provide information on 26 January this year.

Monday’s hearing had previously been listed to take place on Tuesday but was brought forward. Price did not attend court.

Last September, she was handed a suspended sentence after crashing her BMW on the B2135 near Partridge Green in West Sussex.

She was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions to be completed within the next 12 months.

Katie Price was spared jail just two weeks ago (PA Wire)

She was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Last month she avoided a potential jail sentence and was given a community order and told to pay £1,500 costs at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order.

Crawley Magistrates court previously heard Price sent Kieran Hayler a message on 21 January this year in which she branded his new partner, Michelle Penticost, a “c***ing whore” and a “gutter slag”.

The 44-year-old had been banned from contacting Ms Penticost directly or indirectly under the terms of a restraining order imposed in June 2019.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Michelle Penticost said the impact of the restraining order breach by Katie Price had a “devastating effect” on her mental wellbeing.

In 2021 Price was handed a 16-week suspended jail sentence and been banned from driving for two years after she admitted drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance after a crash near her home in Sussex.

She flipped her car on the B2135 near Partridge Green, near Horsham, at about 6.20am on 28 September while driving to see a friend. The following day, she admitted all charges at Crawley magistrates court

After the collision, Price told police: “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all.” She was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital.