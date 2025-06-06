Katie Price faces wait over further bankruptcy-related proceedings

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Katie Price faces a wait to see whether more of her income will go directly towards paying off money owed under her two bankruptcies.

The former glamour model was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March last year, and the bankruptcies have since been discharged.

However, Price, who did not attend the hearing and was not represented, still owes money as a result of the bankruptcies, and she had previously reached a voluntary agreement over her debts.

On Friday, barrister Darragh Connell, representing trustees, told a specialist court in London she has not paid the £12,500 a month.

He asked Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Sebastian Prentis to make an income payments order, which means money would go from any salary towards Price’s outstanding debt.

The order relates to 10 companies.

However, the judge asked for more evidence to be provided to the court about Price’s “reasonable domestic needs”.

Last August, a judge ruled that Price’s income from social media platform TikTok be suspended as part of efforts to pay off her debts.

And in February last year, a judge at a specialist bankruptcy court ordered that she must pay 40% of her monthly income from the adult entertainment website OnlyFans until February 2027.

The next hearing will take place later in the year, on a date to be confirmed.