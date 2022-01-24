Katie Price avoided having to appear in court on Monday after a £7,300 fine she owed was paid.

Price, who is serving a suspended sentence, was expected to stand before magistrates over non-payment of a three-year-old fine.

It comes as the former glamour model, 43, faces the possibility of jail after being arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

Police were called to Price’s Sussex home on Friday amid reports that she had sent an abusive message to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler and his fiancee, Michelle Penticost.

Katie Price (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Price had been listed to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday over non-payment of a £7,358 fine dating back to January 2019.

However on Monday morning court staff confirmed that the three-year-old fine had been paid and Price was no longer expected in court.

In December, she was handed a 16-week suspended sentence for drink-driving while she was disqualified and did not have insurance, as well as a two-year driving ban following a crash near her home.

After being confronted by police at the scene of the collision, Price was heard saying “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all”, a court was told.

Price said she was “sincerely grateful nobody was hurt” and that she was “incredibly sorry” for her actions.