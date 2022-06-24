Katie Price has been sentenced to 170 hours of community service for breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband’s fiancé.

Judge Stephen Mooney sentenced the star to an 18-month community order at Lewes Crown Court to carry out 170 hours of unpaid work.

Price showed no emotion as the verdict was announced but gave a brief smile as she left the dock.

The former glamour model and reality TV star, 44, pleaded guilty earlier this year to breaching the five-year restraining order. She was also fined £415 for hurling a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at her during a row in a school playground.

Crawley Magistrates court previously heard Price sent Kieran Hayler a message on 21 January this year in which she branded his new partner, Michelle Penticost, a “c***ing whore” and a “gutter slag”.

The 44-year-old had been banned from contacting Ms Penticost directly or indirectly under the terms of a restraining order imposed in June 2019.

Price was heard to say “suck my d**k” as she made her way past reporters entering the court (PA)

Price arrived at Lewes Crown Court in an all-green outfit clutching the arm of her fiance Carl Woods.

Giving the sentence, Judge Stephen Mooney told Price: “In my judgement, this offence was committed out of anger.

“The words you used were highly offensive and inflammatory so the breach cannot be considered minor.

“In my judgement, balancing the aggravating and mitigating factors, the appropriate sentence is a medium-level community order.”

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Michelle Penticost said the impact of the restraining order breach by Katie Price had a “devastating effect” on her mental wellbeing.

She said: “The impact of what Katie has done is very upsetting, I feel threatened and intimidated.

“I feel demoralised and not wanting to go out. The language used made me feel scared. I felt it was an attack on me.

Katie Price arrives at Lewes Crown Court with fiance Carl Woods (PA)

“The consequences are I feel she will attack me. I felt by having a restraining order it would make me feel safe but by someone breaching it has made me feel very vulnerable.”

Nicholas Hamblin, representing Katie Price, said his client had pleaded guilty to the breach but she had been under a “misunderstanding” that the restraining order “worked both ways”.

He said there was an element of “provocation” and she had been “over-reacting as she felt she was being criticised”. He added: “She has shown signs of remorse, she accepts an indirect breach.”

It was previously heard that her message to Hayler may have been triggered by an Instagram post by Penticost, which she denies was aimed at Price.

Price’s message read: “Tell your c***ing whore, piece of s**t, girlfriend not to start on me.

“She has a restraining order so shouldn’t try antagonise me as she is in breach and I’m sure she doesn’t want people knowing that she was having an affair with you behind my back. That gutter slag.”

Price was previously fined for a tirade at her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancee Michelle Penticost (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

In 2021 Price was handed a 16-week suspended jail sentence and been banned from driving for two years after she admitted drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance after a crash near her home in Sussex.

She flipped her car on the B2135 near Partridge Green, near Horsham, at about 6.20am on 28 September while driving to see a friend. The following day, she admitted all charges at Crawley magistrates court

After the collision, Price told police: “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all.” She was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital.