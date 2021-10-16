The husband of a woman who died after being pulled from a burning car has been charged with her murder, a court has heard.

Thomas Rainey appeared before a court on Saturday after being accused of the murder of Katrina Rainey at their family farm in County Londonderry in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Ms Rainey, a midwife who was in her 50s, died in hospital after sustaining extensive burns in an overnight car blaze outside a farmhouse on Quarry Road, Knockloughrim, which saw emergency services called to the scene at 5:40am.

Her 59-year-old husband, who also required hospital treatment for burn injuries, was remanded in custody following an appearance before district judge Mark McGarrity.

Mr Rainey appeared before the court via video-link from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) custody suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast, where he spoke briefly to confirm his name and date of birth.

A detective constable who interviewed the husband while in custody told the court that she believed she could connect him to the death.

The 59-year-old’s defence solicitor said he had no questions in relation to the charge, adding that there would be no application for bail.

Police confirmed on Saturday that one of the grounds for objecting to bail being granted was concern over the risk of Mr Rainey harming himself before he stands trial.

The solicitor also told the judge that there was justification for his client being held in a prison hospital wing.

“I will be contacting the custody office in Maghaberry this morning, given the police are also of the view that Mr Rainey is a significant risk to himself, that he be housed within the hospital wing,” he said.

“He also has sustained significant burn injuries himself.”

The 59-year-old is due to appear before court again, via video-link, on 10 November.

