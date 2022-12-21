Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese

Parents faced court after 16-year-old Kayles Louise Trifford was found dead at home

Liam James
Wednesday 21 December 2022 19:03
<p>Kaylea Titford was found dead at her home in Newton, Wales, on 10 October 2020</p>

Kaylea Titford was found dead at her home in Newton, Wales, on 10 October 2020

(Facebook/Kaylea Titford)

A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.

Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”

Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.

Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.

Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.

Recommended

It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused by her parents failing to meet her dietary needs.

Lloyd-Jones will be sentenced at a later date.

She was alleged to have neglected to ensure her child got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.

The court heard that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.

It was also alleged that Lloyd-Jones did not ensure the girl’s physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.

Gross negligence manslaughter is the crime of causing death by the result of a grossly negligent (though otherwise lawful) act or omission on the part of the defendant. It carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in