Police manhunt launched in Coventry after ‘beautiful’ boy, 12, killed in hit and run

Police have launched a manhunt for the killer of a 12-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Coventry.

Coventry City fan Keaton Slater was mown down by a black BMW in Radford Road shortly after 4.30pm on Friday before it fled the scene.

West Midlands Police released a mugshot of Dolars Aleksanders who they believe is linked to the fatal collision.

The force says he is “wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving” and has urged anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

Officers seized an abandoned BMW, which was found a 20-minute drive away in New Arley. It is now being forensically examined.

Dolars Aleksanders is wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving ( West Midlands Police )

It came as Keaton’s devastated father Clint Slater shared a tribute on Facebook: “He was my mini-me!

“He was the light and soul of our little family. We cannot believe that this has happened, still expecting him to come barging in the room like the life of the fun he was. I am so broken right now.”

The rest of his family have paid tribute to the youngster through West Midlands Police, saying: “We all will miss our fun-loving little comedian, he just wanted to make everyone laugh and smile.

“He was so beautiful inside and outside, our baby and little brother. Life can be so horrible.”

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison, born in Coventry, shared a fundraiser for the young football fan’s funeral which has raised nearly £40,000.

He said: “Tear in my eye reading about this young man’s death in my home city of Coventry. “Keaton’s family I am so sorry for your loss, if there is anything I can do to help please reach out whenever you feel. Sending my love to all of Keaton’s family and friends. Rest easy young man.”

Supt Paul Joyce said Keaton’s family are being supported by specialist officers and have asked for their privacy.

He said: “We are determined to do everything we can to achieve justice for Keaton and his family.

“We are asking everyone to think about what this would be like if it happened to your family and do the right thing and tell us what you know.

“Keaton was a young boy enjoying his life. As a football fan, he would no doubt have enjoyed cheering on England last night, but for his life to be cruelly taken away like this is heartbreaking.”

A Coventry City Football Club spokesperson the club were “deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death”.

A statement read: “12-year-old Keaton was a huge Coventry City supporter, and the thoughts and condolences of everyone at Coventry City Football Club and the entire Sky Blue community are with Keaton’s family and friends at this awful time for them.

“The Sky Blues will liaise with Keaton’s family to support them, and to help them to remember and to pay tribute to Keaton.”

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “Our Collision Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation and is asking for anyone who has dashcam footage from the surrounding area to come forward.”

Anyone with further information is urged to call 999 immediately quoting log 3407 of 14 June.