Man behind viral dress that broke the internet jailed for strangling his wife

A man whose photo of a dress worn at his wedding went viral online has been jailed for over four years for violently assaulting his wife.

Keir Johnston, 38, had pinned his former partner to the ground while strangling her and had also brandished a knife during the attack at their home on the Isle of Colonsay in the Inner Hebrides.

The couple became the centre of media attention and had previously appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show in the USA after sharing a picture of a black and blue dress which divided the internet.

Worn by the mother-of-the-bride, the dress appeared to some to be gold and white due to the poor quality of the image. It divided opinion, with the likes of Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber seeing black and blue, while Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry saw white and gold.

He was jailed for 54 months at Glasgow’s High Court (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

The High Court in Glasgow had previously heard that Johnston had a history of abusing his wife, and had launched his vicious attack after drinking at a pub quiz on 6 March 2022.

His wife returned home after receiving texts from him that complained she did not support him, and he informed her of his intention to leave her.

He then followed her and pinned her to the ground before attempting to strangle her with both hands. Fearing for her life, she was able to scream and a witness intervened, with Ms Johnston able to call 999 where she told the operator: “My husband is trying to kill me.”

Johnston went on to struggle with Mrs Johnston a second time and then brandished a knife and shouted “somebody is going to die” before the witness intervened again.

Johnson, who lives in Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway, changed his plea ahead of trial and admitted assaulting his wife and danger of life. ,

Defence lawyer Marco Guarino asked judge Lady Drummond to consider imposing a non-custodial sentence, telling the court Johnston had voluntarily sought help for his behavioural issues, was a first offender and had no other outstanding court matters.

His wife, who has now separated from Johnston, is said to have suffered “emotionally, psychologically and financially”.

Lady Drummond said: “She states that the effect of your actions will last forever. The only appropriate sentence for a crime of this gravity is imprisonment.”

As well as the 54-month jail sentence, Johnston was also handed a non-harassment order prohibiting him from contacting the complainer for 10 years.