Keir Starmer investigated by Durham Police over allegations he broke Covid laws

Police are investigating a gathering attended by Sir Keir Starmer and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner for potential breaches of Covid laws.

Durham Constabulary said it initially decided to take no action over a gathering at the constituency office of Labour MP Mary Foy in April 2021.

“At that time, it was concluded that no offence had been established and therefore no further action would be taken,” a spokesperson added.

“Following the receipt of significant new information over recent days, Durham Constabulary has reviewed that position and now, following the conclusion of the pre-election period, we can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations relating to this gathering is now being conducted.”

The Labour Party has maintained that Covid laws were not broken at the gathering, where Sir Keir was pictured drinking a beer with colleagues during campaigning for the Hartlepool by-election.

A spokesperson said: “We’re obviously happy to answer any questions there are and we remain clear that no rules were broken.”

At the time of the alleged gathering, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open but social distancing rules, which included a ban on indoor mixing between households, remained in place.

Following allegations of lockdown breaches by Dominic Cummings, who was the prime minister’s chief adviser at the time, Durham Constabulary said it had a policy against issuing Covid fines retrospectively.

In May 2020, an investigation concluded that he might have committed a “minor breach” of the law by driving to Barnard Castle, but that issuing a fixed penalty notice months later “would amount to treating Mr Cummings differently from other members of the public”.

The force added: “Durham Constabulary has not taken retrospective action against any other person.”

Other police forces appeared to follow the same policy until the Metropolitan Police performed a U-turn to investigate a series of gatherings held in Downing Street and at the Cabinet Office during different phrases of Covid restrictions.

Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson, and chancellor Rishi Sunak are among those to have so far been fined for breaking the laws in place at the time.

Scotland Yard said it had issued more than 50 fines by 12 April, but has not provided a breakdown of who they were given to, for which gatherings, or if any individuals were given multiple fines.

The force declined to give information on the ongoing investigation in the run-up to the local election and refused a request for updated figures from The Independent on Friday.