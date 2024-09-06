Oldest man arrested over UK riots delivers plea in court

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A man thought to be the oldest arrested in the aftermath of violent protests across England in August has pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Keith Edwards, 81, was arrested after protests in Nottingham City Centre on August 3. Rival groups had to be separated by police as violence broke out on Old Market Square.

Edwards, of Kinglake Place, The Meadows, was charged with threatening behaviour with an intent to provoke unlawful violence.

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Edwards’ defence said he had been walking in the city centre and was not involved in the protest.

They added that he only intervened when he saw someone being arrested on the ground. They also said he was concerned about the chaos as his nephew had been injured whilst serving as a police officer.

His case will next be heard at Nottingham Crown Court on October 7.

Police have made 1,380 arrests, while 863 charges have been brought together with the Crown Prosecution Service.