Two teenagers and a woman arrested over murder of 14-year-old boy on bus

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two teenage boys and a 44-year-old woman have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a 14-year-old boy on a bus.

Kelyan Bokassa was stabbed to death in Woolwich, south-east London on January 7. His mother said he had been groomed by gangs.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of his murder, while the woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee said: “While these arrests mark a significant step forward in this investigation, we continue to appeal for anyone with information about Kelyan’s murder to come forward and speak to us.

“I would like to thank officers for working around the clock in order to locate our suspects and praise the Woolwich community for their ongoing support and patience whilst we have carried out our investigation.

“I know that this incident deeply affected you all, and I hope that these two arrests reassure you that we are doing everything to tackle violent offenders across London.”