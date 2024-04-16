Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Muslim leaders disappointed in ruling for ‘not defending freedom of religion’

Kemi Badenoch’s comments also came in for criticism as ‘playing into a culture war’.

Aine Fox
Tuesday 16 April 2024 16:54
(PA)
(PA) (PA Archive)

Muslim leaders have told of their disappointment in a court ruling upholding a ban on prayer rituals at a London school as they criticised a minister’s comments on the issue as divisive and sensationalist.

Imam Ajmal Masroor said the High Court ruling showed a “fundamental misunderstanding” of what it means to be a Muslim, after a judge concluded the ban did not interfere with the Michaela Community School student’s rights.

The London-based faith leader told the PA news agency he would urge the student’s family to appeal against the judgment “so that we can get a more nuanced ruling on this”.

He rejected comments by the judge who said the pupil could perform “Qada” prayers – permitted by Islam to “make up” for missing prayers earlier in the day – “to mitigate the failure to pray within the allotted window”.

Imam Masroor said: “If a child is in secondary school and misses their mid-afternoon prayer for five years, that’s not an exception. That’s been imposed as a rule.”

He said there had been a “fundamental misunderstanding” of what it means to be a Muslim, adding: “As a Muslim I have to pray my five daily prayers, there is no compromise.

“It is my identity.”

The imam branded comments by equalities minister Kemi Badenoch that the ruling is “a victory against activists trying to subvert our public institutions” as “divisive”.

Is it that it's only for Islam and the Muslims that Badenoch and others suddenly scream foul but stay silent when it's Christianity?

Imam Ajmal Masroor

Calling into question what he perceived as different approaches when it comes to Christianity, he said: “If we are going to be creating a secular space in a school, should we cancel Easter break? Because that’s inspired by Christianity. Should we cancel Christmas break? Because that’s inspired by Christianity.

“Should we cancel singing the national anthem which says God Save the King? The mention of God is at the forefront of this very anthem.

“Where do we draw the line? Or is it that it’s only for Islam and the Muslims that Badenoch and others suddenly scream foul but stay silent when it’s Christianity? It’s a double standard and hypocrisy, I’m afraid.”

It’s not looking for preferential treatment, it’s looking for fairness in schools. It’s looking for the basic religious freedoms which have long been a part of the British public sphere

Dr Abdul-Azim Ahmed

Dr Abdul-Azim Ahmed, who is secretary general of the Muslim Council of Wales, told PA he was “really disappointed that the court hasn’t defended a very well-established British principle of freedom of religion”.

He added: “It’s not looking for preferential treatment, it’s looking for fairness in schools. It’s looking for the basic religious freedoms which have long been a part of the British public sphere.”

Commenting on Ms Badenoch’s statement, he said: “I think unfortunately the minister’s comments are sensationalising this case and playing into a culture war and a rhetoric which doesn’t reflect the reality of what’s happening on the ground.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in