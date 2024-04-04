Man, 21, shot dead in Kensington had ‘dismembered’ jazz musician

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A young man shot dead in London was part of a group who killed and dismembered a jazz musician after he got into an argument about money with drug dealers.

Janayo Lucima, 21, died on Easter Monday after he was shot at an address in Comeragh Road, West Kensington, shortly before 10.20pm.

He was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene just over half an hour later.

Police said the area would have been busy at the time and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Police officers at the scene in Comeragh Road, West Kensington, after the shooting on Easter Monday ( PA Wire )

It has since emerged Lucima had just been released from prison after being convicted of perverting the course of justice after he helped cover up the murder of jazz musician William Algar, 53, who was dismembered in late 2019 at his home.

Lucima was said to have bought bleach and J-cloths and helped run errands as other gang members cut up Mr Algar’s body in his own bathtub.

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said the attack on Mr Algar was “of extraordinary viciousness beyond anger”. He told jurors it was “frenzied” and a “work of borderline psychopathic proportions”.

Mr Algar was described in court as a “good guy” who had a lot of interests and “did not have a harmful bone in his body”. He suffered from mental health problems and had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

His life spiralled down after he began using and dealing Class A drugs and his home was taken over by other dealers in what is known as a “cuckoo” situation.

The remains of William Algar, known as Blaise, were found at his home in Barnes ( Metropolitan Police )

Jurors heard that before his death around 1 December 2019, Mr Algar had fallen out with a 19-year-old unnamed defendant over money.

It was alleged that the defendant, described as a drug-dealing gangster, had bullied Mr Algar and threatened to kill his cat, which was never found.

Following Mr Algar’s death, the defendant held a meeting on 16 December with gang members to decide what to do about the body, the court heard.

In 2019 Lucima was jailed for three years and three months for his role in the disposal of the body of Mr Algar ( Met Police )

Lucima bought cleaning products at Tesco, and over the next couple of days Mr Algar was dismembered with a “Rambo knife” in his own bathtub and his arms and legs were dumped on Hounslow Heath.

Police found his head and torso at his home a month later after he was reported missing by his mother.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the chest.

Mr Algar’s family said in a tribute at the time: “We are utterly horrified to lose our son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, friend in such tragic circumstances.

“William Algar, also known as Blaise, was an incredibly talented musician and a gentle man. He was a brilliant jazz trumpeter and his playing brought joy to so many people.

“He was also a very vulnerable man.”

Anyone who witnessed the killing of Lucima or has information, but has not yet spoken with police, should call 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting CAD 6709/01Apr. To remain 100 per cent anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.