Man, 21, shot dead in Kensington had ‘dismembered’ jazz musician
Lucima was jailed for three years for his role in the dismemberment of the body of William “Blaise” Algar
A young man shot dead in London was part of a group who killed and dismembered a jazz musician after he got into an argument about money with drug dealers.
Janayo Lucima, 21, died on Easter Monday after he was shot at an address in Comeragh Road, West Kensington, shortly before 10.20pm.
He was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene just over half an hour later.
Police said the area would have been busy at the time and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
It has since emerged Lucima had just been released from prison after being convicted of perverting the course of justice after he helped cover up the murder of jazz musician William Algar, 53, who was dismembered in late 2019 at his home.
Lucima was said to have bought bleach and J-cloths and helped run errands as other gang members cut up Mr Algar’s body in his own bathtub.
Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said the attack on Mr Algar was “of extraordinary viciousness beyond anger”. He told jurors it was “frenzied” and a “work of borderline psychopathic proportions”.
Mr Algar was described in court as a “good guy” who had a lot of interests and “did not have a harmful bone in his body”. He suffered from mental health problems and had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
His life spiralled down after he began using and dealing Class A drugs and his home was taken over by other dealers in what is known as a “cuckoo” situation.
Jurors heard that before his death around 1 December 2019, Mr Algar had fallen out with a 19-year-old unnamed defendant over money.
It was alleged that the defendant, described as a drug-dealing gangster, had bullied Mr Algar and threatened to kill his cat, which was never found.
Following Mr Algar’s death, the defendant held a meeting on 16 December with gang members to decide what to do about the body, the court heard.
Lucima bought cleaning products at Tesco, and over the next couple of days Mr Algar was dismembered with a “Rambo knife” in his own bathtub and his arms and legs were dumped on Hounslow Heath.
Police found his head and torso at his home a month later after he was reported missing by his mother.
A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the chest.
Mr Algar’s family said in a tribute at the time: “We are utterly horrified to lose our son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, friend in such tragic circumstances.
“William Algar, also known as Blaise, was an incredibly talented musician and a gentle man. He was a brilliant jazz trumpeter and his playing brought joy to so many people.
“He was also a very vulnerable man.”
Anyone who witnessed the killing of Lucima or has information, but has not yet spoken with police, should call 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting CAD 6709/01Apr. To remain 100 per cent anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.