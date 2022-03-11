Driver caught after 35-mile police chase found with just a Legoland ‘driving licence’

A man who led police on a 35-mile car chase from London to Kent was found carrying just a Legoland driving licence as ID.

Kent police found cannabis in the 21-year-old’s car, as well as the toy licence which he received at the children’s theme park in 2003 when he was around two years old.

The 30-minute car chase on 28 February - which involved two police forces and a helicopter - ended when the driver ran out of petrol.

Met Police officers had tried to stop the grey Audi A1 on the A2 in Bexley, south-east London, but it fled on a dual carriageway heading into Kent.

The police found cannabis in the man’s possession (Kent Police RPU)

The pursuit was then taken over by Kent Police as the driver headed towards the Isle of Sheppey, and a police helicopter recorded the car reaching an average of 70mph in the early hours of the morning.

Kent Police tweeted photos of the Legoland driving licence, which children at the Windsor theme park receive after they pass an imitation driving test.

The force wrote: “No, the #Legoland driving license was not the reason for the driver’s dangerous driving, the large amount of cannabis was.”

A spokesperson from Kent Police said: “A 21 year-old-man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, possession of a class B drug, driving with no insurance and driving with no licence.”

Sergeant Glen Walker, of National Police Air Service London, said the incident was a “great example of air support working directly with officers on the ground to ensure that there is nowhere for suspects to escape to”.

He added: “Our high-quality camera, mapping and lighting systems are powerful tools in tracking, and ultimately, apprehending suspects, as was shown in this case.”

The man has been released on bail until 1 September 2022.