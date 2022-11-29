Jump to content

Pair to stand trial over Just Stop Oil protest that closed Dartford Crossing

Drivers were unable to use the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge after two demonstrators mounted its cables with climbing equipment.

Sam Russell
Tuesday 29 November 2022 10:59
(Just Stop Oil/PA)
(Just Stop Oil/PA)
(PA Media)

Two men accused of climbing a bridge in a Just Stop Oil protest that closed the Dartford Crossing for two days are to face a trial next year.

Drivers were unable to use the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which links Kent and Essex, after it was blocked when two demonstrators mounted its cables with climbing equipment.

Marcus Decker, 33, of no fixed address, appeared by prison videolink at Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday where he denied causing a public nuisance between October 16 and 19.

Morgan Trowland, 39, of Islington, north London, did not attend the hearing but the court was told he had indicated a plea of not guilty.

The pair are alleged to have displayed a Just Stop Oil banner from the bridge.

Judge Shane Collery KC said they will stand trial from March 27, giving a time estimate of seven days.

He said a pre-trial review will take place on March 13.

