Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Parents of man accused of dangerous driving deaths charged with hiding evidence

Nitesh Bissendary was charged with two counts of death by dangerous driving after a father and his pregnant daughter were hit and killed by a car.

Katie Boyden
Thursday 03 November 2022 11:41
Canterbury Crown Court, where the accused, Nitesh Bissendary, will next appear at the end of November (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Canterbury Crown Court, where the accused, Nitesh Bissendary, will next appear at the end of November (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Archive)

The parents of a man accused of hitting and killing a father and his pregnant daughter with his car have been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Nitesh Bissendary, 30 and of Highlands Glade in Manston, Kent is accused of hitting Yoram Hirshfield, 81, and Noga Sella, 37, with his Alfa Romeo car outside a Ramsgate car park on August 10 2022.

Noga was five weeks pregnant at the time of her death and her husband Omer as well as two children were injured in the crash.

As part of the investigation Bissendary’s parents have now both been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Kent Police said the charges against Barjunsing Bissendary, 58, and Sadhana Bissendary, 55, relate to the alleged concealing of potential evidence.

The two suspects, who are also both from Manston, have been bailed to appear at Medway Magistrates Court on Friday November 4.

Nitesh Bissendary was previously charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, failing to provide a sample, failing to stop, and driving while unfit through drugs.

He is next set to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on November 28.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in