Parents of man accused of dangerous driving deaths charged with hiding evidence
Nitesh Bissendary was charged with two counts of death by dangerous driving after a father and his pregnant daughter were hit and killed by a car.
The parents of a man accused of hitting and killing a father and his pregnant daughter with his car have been charged with perverting the course of justice.
Nitesh Bissendary, 30 and of Highlands Glade in Manston, Kent is accused of hitting Yoram Hirshfield, 81, and Noga Sella, 37, with his Alfa Romeo car outside a Ramsgate car park on August 10 2022.
Noga was five weeks pregnant at the time of her death and her husband Omer as well as two children were injured in the crash.
As part of the investigation Bissendary’s parents have now both been charged with perverting the course of justice.
Kent Police said the charges against Barjunsing Bissendary, 58, and Sadhana Bissendary, 55, relate to the alleged concealing of potential evidence.
The two suspects, who are also both from Manston, have been bailed to appear at Medway Magistrates Court on Friday November 4.
Nitesh Bissendary was previously charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, failing to provide a sample, failing to stop, and driving while unfit through drugs.
He is next set to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on November 28.
