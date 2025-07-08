Man left with life-changing injuries after being shot by police at village pub

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been hospitalised after being shot by armed police outside a rural village pub in Kent.

The incident occurred at the Park Gate Inn in Hollingbourne on Monday evening at around 9pm.

An investigation has been launched, with the man’s injuries said to be life-changing.

In a statement, Kent Police said their officers had attended the pub to conduct an address at 7.15pm.

The force said: “While at the scene, a firearm was discharged by a police officer. A man sustained injuries believed to be life-changing and was taken to a London hospital where he remains receiving treatment.

“Shortly afterwards the IOPC declared an independent investigation, which Kent Police is supporting.”

Forensic officers were reportedly seen gathering evidence overnight, while members of the public were advised to avoid the area with the A20 closed in both directions.

A witness, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Telegraph that they saw “armed officers shouting commands before a loud bang”.

An IOPC spokesman said: “We have begun an independent investigation after a man was shot and seriously injured by Kent Police, who were responding to an incident on Monday 7 July.

“We were notified by the force after the incident in Hollingbourne, which occurred shortly before 9pm, and declared an independent investigation a short time later.

“The man is receiving treatment in hospital for his injuries which are thought to be life changing.

“We have sent investigators to the scene and the police post incident procedure to begin gathering evidence.”