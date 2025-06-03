Two arrested after boy, 4, killed in Kent pickup truck crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A four-year-old boy has died and two other people have been injured after two pickup trucks crashed down a country lane.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Kent Police said it was called to reports of a collision involving two grey Ford Rangers on New Barn Road, Dartford, at around 9.30pm on Sunday.

All three victims, who were from the same vehicle, were taken to hospital.

The four-year-old boy died at the hospital, while a 24-year-old man remains there in a critical condition, the force said.

A one-year-old baby girl also received minor injuries from the incident.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old man from Darenth and a 53-year-old man from Swanley in connection with the incident on Monday. Both remain in custody.

Anyone with information on the crash, including CCTV or dashcam footage, should contact Kent Police’s Major Crime Unit via the Major Incident Public Portal or call the Major Crime Appeal Line on 01622 652006.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555111.