Dancer killed in ‘murder-suicide’ died of stab wounds to the chest, inquest hears

A woman killed by her boyfriend died from stab wounds to the chest, an inquest into her death has been told.

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, 22, was found dead at Benjamin Green’s home in Slate Drive, Kettering, shortly after 1pm on 27 August following a report of concern for her welfare.

Green, 41, was also found dead at the property. He died from self-inflicted stab wounds.

On Wednesday, senior coroner for Northamptonshire Anne Pember told a brief inquest that Ms Durdant-Hollamby's body was identified by her father.

A cause of death was also read to the court as stab wounds to the chest.

The coroner adjourned the inquest until 13 January next year.

Police said Ms Durdant-Hollamby’s death was being treated as murder and no one else was being sought in connection with the incident.

In a statement released after her death, Ms Durdant-Hollamby's family said: "We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Maddie, our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece.

"Our hearts are broken and we cannot begin to imagine life without her. The shock and pain we are feeling is indescribable."

Relatives described her as a “talented dancer” whose career in marketing was “sadly cut short just as it was blossoming”.

“She was a beautiful person both inside and out,” they said.

“Our thoughts are with everybody who knew and loved Maddie as much as we did.”

