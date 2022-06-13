Kevin Spacey formally charged with four sexual assaults ahead of UK court appearance this week

Emily Atkinson
Monday 13 June 2022 16:44
<p>Kevin Spacey will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday </p>

Kevin Spacey will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday

(Getty Images)

American actor Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, police have said.

Spacey, 62, has also been charged by the Metropolitan Police with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The Oscar-winning actor, best known for his performances in the 1995 crime thriller The Usual Suspects and the 1999 drama American Beauty, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court at 10am on Thursday this week.

He was also the artistic director of the Old Vic between 2004 and 2015.

It follows a review by the Crown Prosecution Service of evidence gathered by the Met in its investigation, which authorised the charging.

The Met said the charges include two counts of sexual assault on a man who is now in his 40s, in March 2005 in London, one count of sexual assault on a man who is now in his 30s, in August 2008 in London, and causing him to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, and one count of sexual assault on a man, now aged in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in