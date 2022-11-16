Kevin Spacey to be charged with seven more sexual offences

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kevin Spacey will be charged with a further seven sexual offences against one man, prosecutors have said.

The actor is charged with offences that are alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2004.

He faces three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s special crime division, said: “The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Mr Spacey, who made his name in Hollywood by appearing in such films as The Usual Suspects and American Beauty, faces a total of 12 charges in the UK.

American actor Kevin Spacey (AP)

The earlier charges, authorised in May by the CPS, included four offences of sexual assault and one offence of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

May’s charges covered offences alleged to have taken place between 2005 and 2013, with three men alleging separate assaults.

Mr Spacey was in court at the Old Bailey in July to deny the allegations.

The two-time Oscar-winner was the artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London between 2004 and 2015.

He has an address in Waterloo, central London, but his home is in the US, where he has a family and a nine-year-old dog.

The actor’s latest film Peter Five Eight, his first leading role in five years, was screened at Cannes this summer.