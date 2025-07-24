Spacey told actor ‘don’t worry about it’ after alleged assault, documents claim

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Kevin Spacey allegedly sexually assaulted a young actor at a party at The Savoy hotel and then told him “Don’t worry about it”, court documents for the High Court legal claim suggest.

Ruari Cannon is suing Mr Spacey as well as two organisations connected to the Old Vic Theatre in London, claiming he suffered psychiatric damage as a result of sexual and emotional abuse.

The 33-year-old has waived his anonymity in the claim.

In court documents seen by the PA news agency, Mr Cannon alleges that Mr Spacey, who was a “powerful figure and a world-famous actor and celebrity” at the time, assaulted him in about June 2013, when he was “a very vulnerable young man”.

Oscar-winning actor Mr Spacey has previously denied allegations of inappropriate behaviour and wrongdoing, and details of his defence are not yet available.

According to the documents, filed in June, Mr Spacey was working as artistic director at the Old Vic Theatre at the time of the alleged assaults on a production of a play by Tennessee Williams known as Sweet Bird Of Youth, and Mr Cannon was a member of the cast in this production.

They claim that Mr Spacey “took a particular interest” in Mr Cannon for “reasons of sexual interest” and sent him a “lavish” gift of a framed poster of the 1985 production of the play directed by Harold Pinter.

After the press preview of the show on June 12 2013, Mr Cannon attended a party at The Savoy in London organised by The Old Vic Theatre Company (The Cut) and The Old Vic Theatre Trust 2000.

It is claimed that one of the alleged assaults took place at the event.

Setting out the allegations, Elizabeth-Anne Gumbel KC, for Mr Cannon, said: “Kevin Spacey pulled the claimant towards him, turned him around through 45 degrees and placed his left hand on the claimant’s buttocks and lifted up the recess material of his suit.”

It is alleged that Mr Spacey then pushed Mr Cannon’s underwear “as far up” into his bottom as possible, “so as to cause pain and distress”.

Ms Gumbel added: “Mr Kevin Spacey pulled the claimant closer to him and whispered into the claimant’s ear ‘Don’t worry about it’.

“Mr Spacey made more uncalled for and unwelcome advances to the claimant during the evening.”

The following day, Mr Cannon reported the alleged assaults to his stage manager at the Old Vic Theatre, but no action was taken.

According to the documents, it is accepted that Mr Cannon did not ask for any action to be taken, and was scared about how any further action might affect his career.

Later that year, during the run of the show, Mr Cannon saw Mr Spacey at the Old Vic bar.

Mr Spacey allegedly said to him, “I hear you have a dirty secret”, and then said: “Open up.”

Ms Gumbel said: “Kevin Spacey then forced open the claimant’s mouth with his fingers and thumbs and commented ‘quite a bad boy’ before the claimant could pull away.

“The claimant then left the bar. The forcing open of the claimant’s mouth was another assault for which Kevin Spacey was responsible and for which the second and/or third defendants were vicariously liable.

“Further in 2017 when the Old Vic set up a confidential complaints email on October 31 2017 the claimant reported the above complaint again to the Old Vic.”

She added that the alleged assaults were carried out by Mr Spacey in the course of his work for the organisations connected to the Old Vic, and they are “vicariously liable” for the alleged assaults carried out in the context of a theatre production.

Law firms Carter-Ruck, which is representing Mr Spacey, and Clyde & Co, representing the companies, have been approached for comment.