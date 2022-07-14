Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hollywood star Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty after being accused of sex attacks

The 62-year-old appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday morning.

Emily Pennink
Thursday 14 July 2022 10:27
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey in London (James Manning/PA)
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey in London (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has formally entered not guilty pleas to sexual assault charges dating back 17 years.

The 62-year-old Hollywood star stood in the dock of Court One at the Old Bailey to deny five allegations relating to three men, who are now in their 30s and 40s.

Spacey was listed under his full name of Kevin Spacey Fowler and appeared in person, having been granted unconditional bail.

Wearing a blue suit and blue tie with pink polka dots, he spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.

He then spoke clearly as he denied four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013.

Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey in London (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

At the time, Spacey was artistic director of The Old Vic theatre in London.

Mr Justice Wall set a trial of three to four weeks from June 6 next year.

The senior judge said the case would be transferred to the Old Bailey unless the date could be accommodated at Southwark Crown Court.

A further hearing will take place earlier in 2023.

The judge granted Spacey continued unconditional bail.

Spacey thanked the judge at the conclusion of the 15-minute hearing.

The House of Cards star has an address in Waterloo, south London, and in the US, where he has family and a nine-year-old dog.

Spacey (right) in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last month (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
(PA Wire)

Last month, at an initial court hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs QC, said his client “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case”.

Mr Gibbs said Spacey returned to the UK “to establish his innocence” and “proceed with his life”.

The charges include two counts of sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 40s, in March 2005 in London; sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 30s, and causing him to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, in August 2008 in London; and sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charges against Spacey in May, but he could only be formally charged after travelling to the UK last month.

Spacey, a two-time Academy Award winner, is known for starring in American Beauty and The Usual Suspects.

He was artistic director at The Old Vic between 2004 and 2015.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in