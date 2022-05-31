Kevin Spacey to ‘voluntarily appear’ in UK court over sexual assault charges

Actor was reported to be facing extradition if he refused to show

Liam James
Tuesday 31 May 2022 13:41
<p>Spacey faces four charges of sexual assault in UK </p>

(AP)

Kevin Spacey said he will “voluntarily appear” before a UK court on sexual offence charges.

The House of Cards actor, 62, was last week charged by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) with four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing penetrative sexual activity without consent.

He was reportedly under threat of being extradited to Britain if he declined to appear voluntarily.

In a statement provided to US television programme Good Morning America on Tuesday, Spacey said: “I very much appreciate the [CPS] statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise.

“While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

The CPS brought five charges against Spacey on Thursday after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

Four were sexual assault charges in connection with incidents involving three men, now in their thirties and forties, alleged to have taken place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

He was also charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent in London in August 2008.

