Kevin Spacey abused fame to become ‘sexual bully’, court told

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey abused his reputation and fame to become a “sexual bully”, a court has heard.

The Hollywood star, standing trial under his full name Kevin Spacey Fowler, is accused of sex offences against four men who “had the misfortune to attract the attention of the predatory” actor, a jury was told.

Southwark Crown Court heard Spacey, 63, took “what and who he wanted, when he wanted” – and was described as a man who “does not respect personal boundaries or space” and “delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable”.

The actor, known for his roles in House Of Cards, American Beauty and The Usual Suspects, is set to argue the allegations contain “half-truths… some deliberate exaggerations and… many damned lies”.

Opening the case for the prosecution on Friday, Christine Agnew KC told the jury panel of 14 they will hear from four men during the trial, who were all aged in their 20s or 30s at the time of the alleged offences.

She told jurors: “Kevin Spacey Fowler is an actor; many of you will already know that.

“He is an extremely famous actor who has won a number of awards.

“He is also, the prosecution allege, a man who sexually assaults other men.

“A man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable, a sexual bully.”

Miss Agnew added: “During the course of this trial you will hear from four men – four men who are not known to each other but who had the misfortune to attract the attention of the predatory Mr Spacey Fowler.”

Spacey, described by one of his alleged victims as “a star, a golden boy”, denies 12 charges, including sexual assault and indecent assault.

Miss Agnew told the jury: “We, the prosecution, suggest that Mr Spacey Fowler abused the power and influence that his reputation and fame afforded him; taking advantage of his popularity and prominence, his illustriousness and influence.

“Taking what and who he wanted, when he wanted.”

Jurors were warned by Miss Agnew not to be “star struck” by the Hollywood star, and to “keep yourself grounded and true to the oath that you have taken”.

As she detailed allegations made by one of the complainants, Miss Agnew said it “may well be” that Spacey got a “sexual thrill” from the aggression he is alleged to have used against the man.

The prosecutor said the defendant had engaged in “inappropriate and unwelcome” touching with him, before it allegedly progressed to “occasions when Kevin Spacey Fowler would actually grab and grope” him.

Another of Spacey’s alleged victims, who met him at a West End theatre in 2005, recalled the actor making “crude and seedy sexual remarks” before grabbing him in “an aggressive manner”, Miss Agnew said.

The complainant said he was grabbed with “such force it was painful” and that he pushed him away, saying “no, I’m not like that”.

Miss Agnew added that Spacey “simply laughed” after the complainant pushed him away.

The prosecutor said a third complainant recalled “feeling vulnerable” and “thinking that perhaps this was just how people in the acting world acted” following an alleged encounter at Spacey’s flat.

You will soon hear some half-truths, you will also hear, I suggest,... some deliberate exaggerations, and you will hear many damned lies Patrick Gibbs KC, Spacey's defence barrister

Miss Agnew said the aspiring actor, who had written to Spacey before the incident, recalled he had either fallen asleep or “passed out” at the flat and after an alleged unwanted sexual advance from the actor, the complainant “sat and cried” at a bus stop at 5am.

The prosecution said Spacey engaged in an “awkward man hug” with a man he met at a pub in Oxford when the pair were at a property where the actor was staying, before the defendant “kissed his neck twice” while saying “be cool, be cool”.

Miss Agnew said the defendant then grabbed the man sexually before the alleged victim left the property “in a bit of a panicky state”.

The prosecutor said Spacey is set to argue that two of the complainants were “motivated” by “financial compensation” and that he either had “no recollection” of the alleged encounters or they were “consensual”.

Following the conclusion of the prosecution’s opening speech, Spacey’s defence barrister Patrick Gibbs KC asked the jury to consider what of the evidence has been “reimagined with a sinister spin” and “made up or twisted”.

He said: “You will soon hear, I suggest, some truths, you will soon hear some half-truths, you will also hear, I suggest,… some deliberate exaggerations, and you will hear many damned lies.”

The actor pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.