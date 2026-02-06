Teenager, 18, charged over murder of De Montfort University student Khaleed Oladipo
Harper Dennis of North Road, West Drayton, London, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon
A man has been charged with the murder Leicester student Khaleed Oladipo.
Harper Dennis, 18, of North Road, West Drayton, London, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, Leicestershire Police said.
De Montfort University student Mr Oladipo, 20, died after he was stabbed in the chest in Leicester city centre on Tuesday.
Mr Oladipo was living in Leicester and studying cybersecurity at the university.
He was described by his family as an “extremely loved son, brother, uncle, boyfriend and friend” with a passion for football.
Dennis is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
The force said he has also been charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, which are unrelated to the murder investigation.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks