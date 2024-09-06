Missing Khasha Smith believed to be dead as man arrested

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Khasha Smith, who police now believe to be dead.

Mum-of-three Khasha, who was 35 when she went missing, was last seen in a FaceTime call on October 10 last year, before her family reported her missing in January.

Police Scotland said on Friday they believe the Edinburgh resident to be dead, but have not yet found her body.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with her death.

Khasha Smith’s daughter Calley and mother Nicola Neil made an emotional appeal for information in March (PA) ( PA Archive )

Khasha’s family are “devastated” at the news according to police - who say they will “get answers for them”.

Nicola Neil, Khasha’s mum, said in March that she is a “brilliant mum” who is “loved by all our very close family”.

Calley Smith, Khasha’s 18-year-old daughter, said at the time: “We miss her so much. We want nothing more than my mum to walk through the door and to be able to give her a massive hug. It feels like I’m living the worst dream I could ever imagine.”

Police have urged anyone with information on the case to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts are very much with Khasha’s family at this extremely difficult time and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

“They are understandably devastated and it is vital we get answers for them.

"Extensive enquiries remain ongoing to trace Khasha and I would again encourage anyone with any information regarding her disappearance to contact police, as a matter of urgency.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital, so please get in touch.”

More follows on this breaking news story...