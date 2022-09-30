Manhunt for driver who ‘tried to abduct girl’ from the street
Man repeatedly drove past a teenage girl before grabbing her arm
Detectives are hunting a man who tried to snatch a teenage girl from the street after repeatedly driving past her.
They are appealing for help in finding the suspect who carried out the kidnap attempt, in Farnborough, Hampshire.
It happened between 3.30pm and 3.45pm on Friday 9 September but Hampshire Police have only just released the details.
They said the teenager was walking along Alexandra Road between Boundary Road and Reading Road when a car, thought to be a 2008 silver Ford Focus, drove past her many times during a 10-minute period.
A man then got out of the car and tried to grab her arm and drag her towards the vehicle.
The girl managed to break free and flee, before she got into another car and was driven away.
The suspect, seen in a digitally created e-fit image, is described as being white and in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5ft 10ins tall, with light brown hair slicked to the right.
He was wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms.
Police say they are carrying out extensive enquiries.
Anyone with information or who saw what happened is asked to call 101.
