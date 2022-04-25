Man doused in fuel by kidnappers who threatened to set him on fire in County Down

Kidnappers doused a man in fuel and threatened to light him on fire in a demand for money, police in Northern Ireland said.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the kidnap of the man in his 40s following the incident in County Down on Sunday.

The victim was taken by two men from King Street, in the resort town of Newcastle, 10 miles away to Oldtown Road car park in the seaside village Annalong, after 9pm.

Police Service Northern Ireland Detective Inspector Johnston said: “The suspects demanded money before dousing him in fuel and threatened to set him alight.

“While the man was physically unharmed and no money was given, he is understandably very shaken.”

“Two men, aged 36 and 31, have been arrested and remain in police custody at this time,” he added.

Police are also investigating a separate incident that also occurred on King Street the same night.

Shortly after 9.30pm on Sunday, police received a report that a man, in his 70s, had been assaulted in an attempted burglary.

The suspect had tried to force entry into his home, but the attacker fled the scene after he did not make it inside the property.

Mr Johnston asked anyone with relevant information to contact police.

He said: “As we continue with our enquiries to determine what occurred, I’m appealing to anyone with information about this incident to get in touch with us.

“In particular, we want to hear from anyone who was in the King Street or Oldtown Road areas after 9pm and noticed anything out of the ordinary, including any individuals acting in a suspicious manner.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1754 24/04/22.

A report can also be made online here. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.