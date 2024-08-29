Man arrested after toddler ‘picked up from pram’ in TK Maxx

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after allegedly taking a child out of a pram in a TK Maxx store.

The incident unfolded at a branch of the department store in Bromley, south east London, on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police said it was called after receiving reports that a person had picked up a two-year-old toddler out a pram, telling the mother he would “take the child”.

The child was recovered and a man was arrested. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

“Suspect arrested in Bromley High Steet,” a statement on X/Twitter read, urging the public to contact police if they were worried about an abduction.

“On 28th August 2024, police were called to TK Maxx, Bromley where a suspect had picked up a 2 year old child out of a pram stating to the child’s mother that he will take the child. The child was recovered. The suspect was arrested for kidnapping and taken to custody. The investigation is still ongoing.”

If you think your child has been abducted contact the police immediately. Call 999 if you think they are in immediate danger.If you have a hearing or speech impairment, use our textphone service 18000 or text on 999 if you’ve pre-registered with the emergency SMS service.