Kieran Williams: Two men charged with murder after body of missing man found

Two men have been charged with murder after the body of an 18-year-old was found in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police have identified the victim as Kieran Williams, who was found dead on 2 June after extensive searches following his disappearance on 18 April.

The search for the teen involved the gathering of CCTV footage, house-to-house searches and telecommunication analysis.

Two 19-year-old men arrested as part of police inquiries have now been charged with his murder.

The pair are due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on 6 June.

A further two men – aged 20 and 28 – and one woman, 46, who were also arrested in connection with the inquiry remain on police bail pending further investigation.

Detective Inspector Matt Steel, the officer leading the investigation, said: “Once again our thoughts remain with Kieran’s loved ones during this unimaginable time.

“Over the past few weeks, we have been carrying out extensive inquiries into the disappearance and suspected murder of Kieran and I would like to thank everyone for their ongoing patience and cooperation.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank the team of officers and staff who have been working tirelessly on this case, as well as everyone who has come forward with information to assist our enquiries.

“Now that charges have been brought against these two suspects, I would ask the public to please refrain from any speculation – both on social media and in the wider community – that could jeopardise the legal proceedings.”

Heartbreaking tributes were paid to the Williams on Facebook.

One person wrote: “Have some great memories of Kieran when he was at Ashbrooke School! Lovely lad with so much potential too! Thoughts are with his family at this awful time!”

Another posted: “I’m heartbroken. I’ve spent weeks looking at every person I drove past to see if it was him. He was so lovely he even put £5 in my collection at the school when I went on maternity leave. He really was a good kid.”

A third person wrote: “I only knew him for a short time but even in that time I could see he was a good lad. I hope his family get the answers they deserve.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website or contact 101 quoting reference 26 20/04/22.