A 15-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in broad daylight in north-west London.

The victim was attacked after police heard reports of a fight in Springfield Lane, in Kilburn, at 3pm on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

One resident told The Independent knife crime has become worse in the neighbourhood. They said: “I feel safe but disturbed by those stabbings, and the constant presence of drug addicts on the streets in daylight.

“It was very upsetting to see the victim’s mother calling out his name. She was screaming for the police to let her know where he had been taken.

“She also had her younger son with her.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of an altercation on Springfield Lane, NW6.

“Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service. A 15-year-old boy was found with a stab injury and taken to hospital. We await an update on his condition.

“No arrests have been made, enquiries are ongoing.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called at 3.03pm today (28 May) to reports of an incident at the junction of Langtry Road and Kilburn Priory, NW6.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of our tactical response unit.

“We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. Our first paramedics arrived on scene in less than five minutes. We treated a teenager at the scene before taking them to a major trauma centre.”