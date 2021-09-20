The father of two children found dead in a house in Derbyshire has said his heart has “broken into a million pieces”.

The two children, John and Lacey, were found along with their mother, Terri Harris, and another young child who is believed to be a friend of Lacey’s from school.

A murder investigation has been launched into the deaths and police have arrested a man in connection with the incident. They are not looking for anyone else at this time.

Jason Bennett shared his shock and grief on Facebook, where he wrote: “I didn’t protect my beautiful babies enough from the monsters and now they have been suddenly taken away from me.

“I’m writing this as I’m lost and broken on a 4-hour drive back home, having just received heartbreaking news that my beautiful boy John and beautiful daughter Lacey have been taken away from me.

“Their mum Terri also lost her life and Lacey’s best friend was also taken away from the world.”

He mentioned that he knew the alleged perpetrator, adding: “Won’t mention a name as he doesn’t deserve it.”

In another tribute to his children, Mr Bennett wrote: “I need my babies back. Life will never be the same. My angels. Won’t be long till I’m touching your cheeks, holding you close and kissing your beautiful faces. Only you two can fix me.”

One friend of the family wrote: “I can’t actually believe I’m writing this... RIP to my friend Terri Harris and Lacey Elizabeth and John Paul, I am truly devastated.”

She added: “I will cherish the memories we had with our children, the laughs we had, the chinwags/coffee mornings/drinks in the Angel beer garden with the kiddies, and will keep them in my heart forever.”

Officers were called to a property in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, at 07:25am on Sunday after concerns were raised about the people living there.

The Outwood Academy City school in Sheffield confirmed it was closed following the “tragic incident” involving three of its pupils.

Neighbours began to leave flowers on Monday morning at the police cordon around the property in Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, near Sheffield.

One man living close by said: “I’m shocked. I think people will be devastated.”

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, of Derbyshire police, who is leading the investigation, said on Sunday evening: “We would really like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning, or has any information which they think could help with our inquiries.

“No matter how small you think that information may be, please do get in touch with us.

“It is understandably a worrying time for the community, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding at this time.

“It was important to us that close relatives of those involved were informed before we could give further details about incident.”

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley offered his condolences to the family following the “terrible and hugely tragic” incident.

He added: “Killamarsh is such a lovely, close knit and warm community and I know that many residents will be shocked and worried by the news.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident with an arrest having been made. I’ve no doubt that the village will pull together at this difficult time.”