Wife killer Glyn Razzell has been denied release from prison after he refused to reveal where he hid her body at a public parole board hearing.

Glyn Razzell was convicted of murdering mother-of-four Linda Razzell, 41, after she disappeared without a trace on her way to work in Swindon, Wiltshire, in 2002. Despite extensive searches, her body has never been found.

At a rare public parole board hearing last month, the killer refused to reveal where he left her remains, despite pleas from their children to be able to hold a funeral.

On Tuesday the parole board published its decision refusing to release the 64-year-old after nearly 22 years in prison.

The parole board panel said it had considered Helen’s Law, which aims to make it harder for inmates to be freed until they reveal what they did with their victim’s remains, with “great care”.

They said they believe he has information about her remains which he has refused to share.

They wrote: “The panel concluded that the reasons behind Mr Razzell’s non-disclosure do have significant bearing on his risk.

“It stated that there was “...ample evidence that Mr Razzell is capable of wholesale deceit; that his wilful and deliberate withholding of the relevant information indicates that he continues to be a risk; that the reasons for his non-disclosure are relevant to the risk he presents, and the reasons carry great weight when examining the assessment of his risk should [he] be released”.

