Killer on loose after boy, 16, stabbed to death in Wolverhampton

A knife-wielding killer is on the loose after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death on a Wolverhampton street.

West Midlands Police have launched a murder investigation and manhunt for the boy’s attacker.

Officers were alerted to the scene at 9pm on Wednesday night to reports that a boy suffered serious stab injuries in Mount Road in the Lanesfield area of the city.

The boy died at the died at the scene.

The force is reviewing CCTV and has urged anyone with information to come forward.

Chief Inspector Will O’Connor, from Wolverhampton police, said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. They are now being supported by specialist officers.

“The investigation is progressing at pace and detectives are reviewing CCTV and forensically examining the scene.

“There will be an increase in police around the area in the coming days and they will be offering reassurance and conducting house-to-house enquiries. Please feel free to talk to them if you have any concerns.

“We would also ask anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam to contact us, any information could be vital at this stage.”

Anyone with information can contact Wolverhampton police through live chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.