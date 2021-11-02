Man admits killing teenager at Chinese takeaway in south Wales

A man on trial for murdering a 16-year-old girl in a Chinese takeaway in Wales has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and unlawful wounding.

Wenjing Lin - also known as Wenjing Xu - died at her family’s takeaway restaurant in the village of Ynyswen, south Wales at around 1pm on March 5.

Chun Xu, 31, appeared at Merthyr Crown Court on Monday where he admitted the manslaughter of Ms Lin and unlawful wounding of Ms Lin’s stepfather, 38-year-old Yongquan Jiang.

Xu is also accused of murder, attempted murder and wounding with intent, which he denies.

The court heard that Xu told police: “I didn’t mean to hurt the little girl. I wanted revenge on her mother.”

Xu and Ms Lin’s mother, Meifang Xu, were regarded as close family friends as their parents lived next door to each other in China.

In December 2020, the family entrusted Xu with £20,000 for him to send back to China to pay a friend who loaned them money to start their business in the UK.

But, Xu gambled away £14,000 of the money which he later began paying back to the family.

On March 4 2021, the defendant rang Ms Xu to ask if he could visit the family, who lived at the takeaway, but told her not to tell anyone.

The pair ate food together, then went to bed.

The prosecutor, Michael Jones QC, told the court Xu visited the family armed with a kitchen knife.

The following morning, Xu had Googled different variations of whether "fingerprints can be destroyed by fire" an hour before the attack.

Mr Jones said Xu then “strangled to death 16-year-old Wenjing.”

After killing Wenjing, Xu is said to have lured her stepfather, Mr Jiang, into the basement where he stabbed him in the neck and body.

When Mr Jiang asked Xu why he was attacking him, Xu allegedly replied: “Money, money, money.”

Ms Xu came to the basement where she saw the two fighting and attempted to call a friend, but Xu is said to have bitten her.

Mr Jiang fought Xu off then went upstairs, where he found his stepdaughter, Ms Lin, lying on her back by the takeaway counter.

Despite efforts by the Ms Lin’s family and paramedics to resuscitate, she was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.59pm.

Police found Xu in the kitchen, after cutting his own throat. He was also found with £900 and Ms Lin’s phone and keys.

He was treated in hospital, then arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Mr Jiang was also hospitalised with “significant and multiple injuries.”

Following her death, Ms Lin’s family paid tribute to the school girl: “Wenjing had a very gentle soul, she was a very quiet person.”

“Wenjing helped the whole family, working in the family takeaway. She enjoyed school and worked very hard. She was loved by her family.”

The trial continues.